Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sculptor Capital Management Inc. is an asset management firm providing investment products which includes multi-strategy, credit and real estate. It operates primarily in New York, London, Hong Kong and Shanghai. Sculptor Capital Management Inc., formerly known as Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc., is based in New York, United States. “

Separately, Citigroup dropped their target price on Sculptor Capital Management from $48.50 to $46.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 26th.

NYSE:SCU opened at $23.92 on Thursday. Sculptor Capital Management has a 12 month low of $10.28 and a 12 month high of $27.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 1.43.

Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.37. Sculptor Capital Management had a return on equity of 164.31% and a net margin of 19.58%. The company had revenue of $118.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.34 million. Analysts anticipate that Sculptor Capital Management will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sculptor Capital Management news, COO Wayne Cohen sold 9,239 shares of Sculptor Capital Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.71, for a total value of $200,578.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 9.39% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sculptor Capital Management by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,430,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,297,000 after purchasing an additional 167,914 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Sculptor Capital Management by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 813,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,367,000 after acquiring an additional 10,083 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Sculptor Capital Management during the first quarter valued at approximately $16,976,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Sculptor Capital Management by 27.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 477,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,442,000 after purchasing an additional 103,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in Sculptor Capital Management by 14.3% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 298,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,520,000 after purchasing an additional 37,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.11% of the company’s stock.

About Sculptor Capital Management

Sculptor Capital Management, Inc is a publicly owned hedge fund sponsor. The firm provides investment advisory services to its clients. It primarily caters to institutional investors, which include pension funds, fund-of-funds, foundations and endowments, corporations and other institutions, private banks and family offices.

