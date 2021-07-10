Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $55.27.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SEE. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $52.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Sealed Air from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Sealed Air from $56.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Sealed Air from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

Shares of Sealed Air stock opened at $58.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.88 billion, a PE ratio of 18.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $57.33. Sealed Air has a 52-week low of $32.40 and a 52-week high of $59.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.55, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Sealed Air had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 887.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Sealed Air will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a $0.20 dividend. This is a positive change from Sealed Air’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. Sealed Air’s payout ratio is 25.08%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Sealed Air by 56.5% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 821,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,663,000 after buying an additional 296,889 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in Sealed Air by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 37,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,732,000 after buying an additional 7,300 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Sealed Air by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 76,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,497,000 after buying an additional 17,104 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Sealed Air by 377.6% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 42,185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,932,000 after buying an additional 33,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in Sealed Air by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 25,747 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after buying an additional 3,777 shares during the last quarter. 89.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, automate processes, and optimize total cost for perishable food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the Cryovac, Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

