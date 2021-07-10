Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. is the only pure-play Capesize ship-owner publicly listed in the US. Seanergy provides marine dry bulk transportation services through a modern fleet of 10 Capesize vessels. The Company’s executive offices are in Athens, Greece. “

Separately, Noble Financial reissued a buy rating and issued a $1.50 price target on shares of Seanergy Maritime in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHIP opened at $1.07 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.09. The company has a market cap of $163.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 0.82. Seanergy Maritime has a one year low of $0.39 and a one year high of $2.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The shipping company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. Seanergy Maritime had a negative net margin of 16.10% and a negative return on equity of 9.93%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Seanergy Maritime will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHIP. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Seanergy Maritime during the 1st quarter valued at $484,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Seanergy Maritime during the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Seanergy Maritime in the 1st quarter worth $80,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Seanergy Maritime in the 1st quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Seanergy Maritime in the 1st quarter worth $55,000. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Seanergy Maritime

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp., an international shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of dry bulk commodities primarily iron ore and coal worldwide. As of February 19, 2021, it operated a fleet of 11 Capesize vessels with a cargo-carrying capacity of approximately 1,926,117 deadweight ton and an average age of approximately 12 years.

