SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) Shares Gap Up to $18.84

SeaSpine Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SPNE)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $18.84, but opened at $21.03. SeaSpine shares last traded at $19.50, with a volume of 1,002 shares traded.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SPNE shares. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on SeaSpine from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. TheStreet upgraded SeaSpine from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on SeaSpine from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded SeaSpine from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

Get SeaSpine alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 4.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.41. The company has a market cap of $634.70 million, a PE ratio of -12.19 and a beta of 1.19.

SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.16). SeaSpine had a negative net margin of 27.06% and a negative return on equity of 25.16%. The company had revenue of $41.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.75 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that SeaSpine Holdings Co. will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Light Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SeaSpine by 1.4% during the first quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 5,426,241 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $94,417,000 after buying an additional 74,748 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of SeaSpine by 3.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,933,882 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,649,000 after buying an additional 71,840 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of SeaSpine by 30.3% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 738,139 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,844,000 after buying an additional 171,722 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of SeaSpine by 2.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 693,687 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,125,000 after buying an additional 14,990 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of SeaSpine by 35.9% during the first quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 636,254 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,071,000 after buying an additional 168,246 shares during the period. 63.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE)

SeaSpine Holdings Corporation, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company provides orthobiologics and spinal implant solutions for the neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons to perform fusion procedures in the lumbar, thoracic, and cervical spine.

Further Reading: Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for SeaSpine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SeaSpine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.