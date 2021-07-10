SEGRO (OTCMKTS:SEGXF) Earns Neutral Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their neutral rating on shares of SEGRO (OTCMKTS:SEGXF) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on SEGXF. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SEGRO from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Cheuvreux began coverage on SEGRO in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of SEGRO in a research report on Monday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SEGRO has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS SEGXF opened at $15.15 on Wednesday. SEGRO has a twelve month low of $11.22 and a twelve month high of $15.91. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.61.

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and light industrial property. It owns or manages 8.1 million square metres of space (88 million square feet) valued at Â£13.3 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

