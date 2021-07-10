SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Shares Sold by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lessened its position in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) by 88.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,499 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 42,854 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEIC. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SEI Investments in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 68.0% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 608 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 34.9% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 893 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 201.1% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,674 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the period. Finally, GVO Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of SEI Investments in the first quarter valued at about $130,000. Institutional investors own 67.78% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on SEIC shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of SEI Investments from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of SEI Investments from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of SEI Investments in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. SEI Investments presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.38.

In other news, Director William Doran sold 10,000 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.27, for a total transaction of $632,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 659,915 shares in the company, valued at $41,752,822.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 23.86% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SEIC opened at $62.12 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.56. SEI Investments has a twelve month low of $48.70 and a twelve month high of $64.78. The stock has a market cap of $8.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.08.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. SEI Investments had a net margin of 27.10% and a return on equity of 26.69%. The firm had revenue of $455.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $453.55 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that SEI Investments will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is an increase from SEI Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 11th. SEI Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.67%.

SEI Investments announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, June 2nd that permits the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the asset manager to purchase up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

SEI Investments Company Profile

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

