Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) Stock Holdings Lifted by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) by 3,607.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 68,371 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,527 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned about 0.11% of Selective Insurance Group worth $4,960,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 416.7% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 372 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group during the 1st quarter worth about $178,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group during the 4th quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Ifrah Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group during the 1st quarter worth about $208,000. Institutional investors own 79.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director William M. Rue sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $1,155,000.00. Also, Director Michael J. Morrissey sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.99, for a total value of $224,970.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 50,388 shares of company stock valued at $3,828,179. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SIGI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Selective Insurance Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Selective Insurance Group from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. JMP Securities increased their target price on Selective Insurance Group from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Selective Insurance Group in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Selective Insurance Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.80.

Selective Insurance Group stock opened at $79.53 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $77.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of 14.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.84. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.04 and a 12 month high of $82.58.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.73. Selective Insurance Group had a return on equity of 12.46% and a net margin of 11.12%. The business had revenue of $803.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $756.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. Selective Insurance Group’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Selective Insurance Group’s payout ratio is presently 24.10%.

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The company offers property insurance products, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insured's real and/or personal property, or earnings; and casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party as a result of an insured's negligent acts, omissions, or legal liabilities, as well as flood insurance products.

