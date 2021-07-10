Semler Scientific (OTCMKTS:SMLR) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Semler Scientific (OTCMKTS:SMLR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Semler Scientific, Inc. is a medical risk-assessment company. The Company engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing patented products that identify the risk profile of medical patients to allow healthcare providers to capture full reimbursement potential for their services. Its products include FloChec (R) which is used in the office setting to allow healthcare providers to measure arterial blood flow in the extremities and is a useful tool for internists and primary care physicians. Semler Scientific, Inc. is headquartered in Portland, Oregon. “

Separately, B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Semler Scientific from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

SMLR opened at $127.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $857.63 million, a PE ratio of 63.50, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.99. Semler Scientific has a one year low of $43.90 and a one year high of $128.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.57.

Semler Scientific (OTCMKTS:SMLR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $13.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.95 million. Semler Scientific had a return on equity of 62.27% and a net margin of 38.27%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Semler Scientific will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder H.C. Chang & Diana Sho William sold 1,063 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.04, for a total value of $116,972.52. Also, CEO Douglas Murphy-Chutorian sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.84, for a total transaction of $137,300.00. Insiders have sold 4,813 shares of company stock worth $523,210 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

Semler Scientific, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary products that assist healthcare providers to evaluate and treat patients with chronic diseases in the United States. The company's products include QuantaFlo, a four-minute in-office blood flow test that enables healthcare providers to use blood flow measurements as part of their examinations of a patient's vascular condition.

