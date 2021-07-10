Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) Shares Sold by APG Asset Management N.V.

APG Asset Management N.V. lessened its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) by 69.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,892 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 39,182 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Sensata Technologies were worth $833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Sensata Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sensata Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 918 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in Sensata Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Sensata Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.96% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Sensata Technologies from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays lifted their price target on Sensata Technologies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Sensata Technologies from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Sensata Technologies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Sensata Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.55.

Shares of ST opened at $57.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a one year low of $35.80 and a one year high of $64.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.15.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.12. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 15.28% and a net margin of 6.52%. The company had revenue of $942.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $893.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Martha N. Sullivan sold 9,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.05, for a total value of $567,532.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul S. Vasington sold 20,488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.49, for a total transaction of $1,177,855.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 52,646 shares of company stock valued at $3,073,410. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Sensata Technologies Holding plc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells sensors, sensor-based solutions, controls, and other products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment offers pressure sensors, including microfused strain gage, ceramic capacitive, and micro-electromechanical sensors; speed and position sensors, such as magnetic speed and position sensors, and mechanical/electrical control systems; and temperature sensors.

