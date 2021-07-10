Sensyne Health (LON:SENS) Trading Up 0.6%

Sensyne Health PLC (LON:SENS) shares were up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 142 ($1.86) and last traded at GBX 141 ($1.84). Approximately 38,663 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 283,236 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 140.10 ($1.83).

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SENS shares. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 349 ($4.56) price target on shares of Sensyne Health in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 349 ($4.56) price target on shares of Sensyne Health in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 310 ($4.05) price target on shares of Sensyne Health in a research note on Monday, May 24th.

The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 149.95. The stock has a market capitalization of £230.78 million and a PE ratio of -7.00.

Sensyne Health plc is a healthcare technology company that creates value from accelerating the discovery and development of new medicines and improving patient care through the analysis of real-world evidence from large databases of anonymised patient data in collaboration with NHS Trusts. These anonymised patient data are ethically sourced in that any analysis of anonymised patient data (and hence the Company’s access to it) must be pre-approved for each programme on a case-by-case basis by the relevant NHS Trusts.

