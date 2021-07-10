SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires 3,797 Shares of Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) by 54.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,822 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,797 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Commvault Systems were worth $698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CVLT. Norges Bank bought a new position in Commvault Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,057,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Commvault Systems by 7.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,761,704 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $371,630,000 after acquiring an additional 380,727 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Commvault Systems by 126.9% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 438,098 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $24,258,000 after acquiring an additional 245,009 shares during the last quarter. SG Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Commvault Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,031,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Commvault Systems by 25.0% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 977,027 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $63,018,000 after purchasing an additional 195,136 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.17% of the company’s stock.

In other Commvault Systems news, CAO James J. Whalen sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.14, for a total transaction of $97,682.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,263,442.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Sanjay Mirchandani sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.88, for a total value of $339,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 279,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,938,723.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 101,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,758,884 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVLT stock opened at $79.29 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.42. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.50 and a 52 week high of $82.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -116.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 0.71.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $191.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.37 million. Commvault Systems had a positive return on equity of 7.93% and a negative net margin of 4.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Commvault Systems, Inc. will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CVLT shares. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Commvault Systems in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Commvault Systems from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Commvault Systems from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on Commvault Systems from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Commvault Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.63.

Commvault Systems Company Profile

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, an easy-to-use replication and disaster recovery solution; and Commvault Complete Data Protection, an easy-to-use data protection solution.

