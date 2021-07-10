SG Americas Securities LLC Buys 5,658 Shares of CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) by 15.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 42,231 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,658 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in CNH Industrial were worth $660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in CNH Industrial by 6.5% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 19,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in CNH Industrial by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 21,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in CNH Industrial by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 2,498 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in CNH Industrial by 67.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 2,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in CNH Industrial during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. 36.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CNH Industrial stock opened at $16.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.05, a current ratio of 5.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36. The firm has a market cap of $22.11 billion, a PE ratio of -816.50 and a beta of 1.71. CNH Industrial has a twelve month low of $6.73 and a twelve month high of $18.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.77.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $7.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.63 billion. CNH Industrial had a negative net margin of 0.07% and a positive return on equity of 17.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that CNH Industrial will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

CNHI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. AlphaValue raised CNH Industrial to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CNH Industrial from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of CNH Industrial from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of CNH Industrial from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of CNH Industrial in a research report on Monday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.67.

CNH Industrial

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, buses, and specialty vehicles in North America, Europe, South America, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Agriculture, Construction, Commercial and Specialty Vehicles, Powertrain, and Financial.

