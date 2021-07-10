SG Americas Securities LLC Decreases Holdings in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP)

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) by 55.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,220 shares of the local business review company’s stock after selling 22,898 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Yelp were worth $711,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Yelp by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,584,077 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $334,779,000 after buying an additional 408,817 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Yelp by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,562,944 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $51,058,000 after purchasing an additional 31,745 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Yelp by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,226,710 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $47,841,000 after purchasing an additional 111,575 shares during the last quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Yelp by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC now owns 1,225,000 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $40,021,000 after purchasing an additional 225,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Yelp by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,046,693 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $40,821,000 after purchasing an additional 3,052 shares during the last quarter. 84.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Yelp alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on YELP shares. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Yelp in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Citigroup raised Yelp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Yelp from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Barclays started coverage on Yelp in a report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Yelp from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.16.

NYSE YELP opened at $39.35 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.50. Yelp Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.67 and a 12-month high of $43.86. The firm has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of -262.32 and a beta of 1.86.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The local business review company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.18. Yelp had a negative return on equity of 1.19% and a negative net margin of 1.14%. The company had revenue of $232.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.22) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Yelp Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Carolyn Patterson sold 17,506 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.84, for a total value of $697,439.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 79,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,150,985.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vivek Patel sold 4,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.77, for a total value of $173,612.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 151,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,865,125.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,889 shares of company stock worth $1,210,010 in the last quarter. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Yelp

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

Featured Story: Why do earnings reports matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YELP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP).

Receive News & Ratings for Yelp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yelp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.