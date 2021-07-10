SG Americas Securities LLC Has $680,000 Holdings in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA)

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its holdings in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) by 14.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,905 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,888 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Granite Construction were worth $680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Granite Construction in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Granite Construction in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Granite Construction in the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Granite Construction in the 1st quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Granite Construction by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,731 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. 95.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GVA opened at $39.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.40 and a beta of 1.55. Granite Construction Incorporated has a one year low of $16.51 and a one year high of $44.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.99.

Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported ($1.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.81). Granite Construction had a positive return on equity of 5.83% and a negative net margin of 4.06%. The company had revenue of $669.91 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Granite Construction Incorporated will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Granite Construction’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

Several brokerages recently commented on GVA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Granite Construction from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Granite Construction from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th.

Granite Construction Incorporated operates as an infrastructure contractor and a construction materials producer in the United States. The company operates through Transportation, Water, Specialty, and Materials segments. The Transportation segment engages in the construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, and marine ports.

