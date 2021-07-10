SG Americas Securities LLC Makes New Investment in Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK)

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 16,334 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $666,000. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.11% of Anika Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,359,190 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $96,231,000 after buying an additional 108,900 shares during the period. Avidity Partners Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 731,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,085,000 after purchasing an additional 129,300 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH purchased a new stake in shares of Anika Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $10,437,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 253,189 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,325,000 after purchasing an additional 46,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 242,413 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,888,000 after purchasing an additional 29,412 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ANIK opened at $43.15 on Friday. Anika Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.04 and a 1-year high of $48.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.61.

Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.19. Anika Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 0.98% and a negative net margin of 20.83%. The company had revenue of $34.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.39 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Anika Therapeutics, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Anika Therapeutics news, Director Raymond J. Land sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.60, for a total value of $85,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,953 shares in the company, valued at $338,797.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Anika Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Anika Therapeutics Profile

Anika Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a joint preservation company that in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's joint pain management products include Monovisc and Orthovisc, which are single- and multi-injection, hyaluronic acid (HA)-based viscosupplements to provide pain relief from osteoarthritis (OA) conditions; Cingal, a novel, third-generation, single-injection OA product consisting of its proprietary cross-linked HA material combined with a steroid to provide short- and long-term pain relief; and Hyvisc, an injectable HA veterinary product for the treatment of joint dysfunction in horses.

