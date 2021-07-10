SG Americas Securities LLC Takes Position in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H)

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $691,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in H. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Hyatt Hotels by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 18,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in Hyatt Hotels by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in Hyatt Hotels by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 13,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in Hyatt Hotels by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in Hyatt Hotels by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. 37.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hyatt Hotels alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on H shares. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hyatt Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a hold rating to the stock. Hyatt Hotels currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.54.

Hyatt Hotels stock opened at $79.45 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a one year low of $45.62 and a one year high of $92.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a PE ratio of -8.92 and a beta of 1.52.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($3.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.33) by ($2.24). The firm had revenue of $438.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.55 million. Hyatt Hotels had a negative net margin of 59.83% and a negative return on equity of 27.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.35) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post -5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Susan D. Kronick sold 1,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.88, for a total transaction of $151,146.08. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 39,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,038,835.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Texas 8-26-22 Trust 2 sold 93,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.63, for a total value of $7,277,812.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 433,681 shares in the company, valued at $33,666,656.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 96,716 shares of company stock worth $7,510,619 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

About Hyatt Hotels

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, and EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising. The company develops, owns, operates, manages, franchises, leases, licenses, and provide services to a portfolio of properties, consisting of full service hotels, select service hotels, resorts, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium ownership units.

Read More: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Hyatt Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyatt Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.