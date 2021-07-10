SG Americas Securities LLC Trims Stake in Triton International Limited (NYSE:TRTN)

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its stake in Triton International Limited (NYSE:TRTN) by 23.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,205 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,073 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Triton International were worth $726,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TRTN. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Triton International by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Triton International by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Triton International during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Sciencast Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Triton International by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 17,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $960,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Triton International during the 1st quarter worth $77,000. 67.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Claude Germain sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.50, for a total value of $81,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 44,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,451,573.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Michelle Gallagher sold 1,713 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $94,215.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $479,655. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,970 shares of company stock worth $909,493 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TRTN shares. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Triton International in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Triton International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th.

Shares of TRTN opened at $50.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19. The stock has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $51.85. Triton International Limited has a twelve month low of $29.49 and a twelve month high of $61.88.

Triton International (NYSE:TRTN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $346.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $353.29 million. Triton International had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 29.45%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Triton International Limited will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th were given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. Triton International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.46%.

Triton International Profile

Triton International Limited engages in the acquisition, leasing, re-leasing, and sale of various types of intermodal containers and chassis to shipping lines, and freight forwarding companies and manufacturers. It operates in two segments, Equipment Leasing and Equipment Trading. The company primarily leases dry, refrigerated, special, and tank containers; and chassis used for the transportation of intermodal containers, as well as provides maritime container management services.

