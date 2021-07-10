Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) Shares Sold by Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) by 30.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 477 shares of the company’s stock after selling 206 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Shake Shack were worth $54,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Shake Shack in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 88.7% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Shake Shack in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Shake Shack in the first quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SHAK opened at $106.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Shake Shack Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.12 and a 1-year high of $138.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -99.12 and a beta of 1.75.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.13. Shake Shack had a negative return on equity of 5.01% and a negative net margin of 7.46%. The company had revenue of $155.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Shake Shack Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Shake Shack news, Director Jenna Lyons sold 1,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $102,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,592 shares of company stock worth $388,905. Insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SHAK shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Shake Shack from $104.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet lowered Shake Shack from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Truist boosted their target price on Shake Shack from $99.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Shake Shack in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Shake Shack from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $107.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.94.

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 30, 2020, it operated 311 Shacks, including 183 domestic company-operated Shacks, 22 domestic licensed Shacks, and 106 international licensed Shacks.

