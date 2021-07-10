Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC Has $242,000 Stock Position in Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR)

Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC cut its position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) by 15.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC’s holdings in Osisko Gold Royalties were worth $242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Osisko Gold Royalties during the fourth quarter worth about $27,988,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in Osisko Gold Royalties during the first quarter worth about $65,000. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Osisko Gold Royalties by 48.3% during the first quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 1,014,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,175,000 after purchasing an additional 330,600 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Osisko Gold Royalties by 3.2% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 388,305 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,276,000 after purchasing an additional 12,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Osisko Gold Royalties by 2.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 107,462 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 2,861 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE OR traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 445,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 808,634. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.96. Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd has a one year low of $9.77 and a one year high of $15.12. The company has a quick ratio of 5.51, a current ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.70.

Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $66.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.36 million. Osisko Gold Royalties had a net margin of 17.68% and a return on equity of 3.13%. Osisko Gold Royalties’s revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.0413 per share. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This is a positive change from Osisko Gold Royalties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Osisko Gold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio is 38.10%.

OR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$21.00 to C$22.50 in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from $21.50 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from $27.50 to $28.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.36.

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and offtake and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada.

