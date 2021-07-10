Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC Lowers Position in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC lessened its stake in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTR. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nutrien in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nutrien during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nutrien during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nutrien during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, First Command Bank lifted its position in shares of Nutrien by 650.0% during the 1st quarter. First Command Bank now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NTR traded up $1.63 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $61.21. The company had a trading volume of 1,131,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,067,494. Nutrien Ltd. has a 1-year low of $31.00 and a 1-year high of $65.93. The company has a market capitalization of $34.91 billion, a PE ratio of 56.68, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.20. Nutrien had a return on equity of 5.62% and a net margin of 2.91%. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.12) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Nutrien Ltd. will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Nutrien’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

NTR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Nutrien from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Nutrien from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their target price for the company from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Raymond James lowered Nutrien from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Nutrien from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on Nutrien from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Nutrien currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.85.

Nutrien Profile

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs, services, and solutions. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

