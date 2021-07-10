Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC Sells 13,100 Shares of NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE)

Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC decreased its stake in NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) by 22.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,100 shares during the period. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC’s holdings in NexGen Energy were worth $163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sicart Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of NexGen Energy by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Sicart Associates LLC now owns 45,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NexGen Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NexGen Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $33,120,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of NexGen Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NexGen Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. 16.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NXE traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.07. 906,427 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,903,048. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.97 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 40.43 and a quick ratio of 40.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.13. NexGen Energy Ltd. has a 12-month low of $1.34 and a 12-month high of $5.04.

NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). As a group, equities research analysts expect that NexGen Energy Ltd. will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NXE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NexGen Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of NexGen Energy from $6.75 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of NexGen Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. NexGen Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.95.

NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation and development of uranium properties in Canada. Its principal asset is the Rook I project that consists of 32 contiguous mineral claims totaling an area of 35,065 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan.

