SHIELD (XSH) Price Tops $0.0002 on Exchanges

SHIELD (CURRENCY:XSH) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 10th. One SHIELD coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. SHIELD has a total market cap of $103,730.77 and $1.00 worth of SHIELD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, SHIELD has traded 3.1% lower against the dollar.

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,722.27 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,099.84 or 0.06226864 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000638 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $492.18 or 0.01459496 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $132.16 or 0.00391893 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $49.05 or 0.00145454 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $214.06 or 0.00634766 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00008489 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $137.40 or 0.00407439 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $109.67 or 0.00325220 BTC.

SHIELD Profile

SHIELD (CRYPTO:XSH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the MultipleAlgorithms hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 6th, 2017. SHIELD’s total supply is 512,973,375 coins. The official website for SHIELD is www.shield-coin.com . The Reddit community for SHIELD is /r/SHIELDCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SHIELD’s official Twitter account is @SHIELDcurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . SHIELD’s official message board is medium.com/@shieldxsh

According to CryptoCompare, “SHIELD is a PoW cryptocurrency based on multiple algorithms (Scrypt, x17, groestl, blake2s, & lyra2rev2). “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHIELD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SHIELD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SHIELD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

