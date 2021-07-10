Shiseido Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:SSDOY) Forecasted to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.12 Per Share

Shiseido Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:SSDOY) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Shiseido in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Miyasako expects that the company will post earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Shiseido from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Shiseido has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.00.

OTCMKTS SSDOY opened at $73.11 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $72.61. Shiseido has a 52 week low of $51.10 and a 52 week high of $79.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.20 billion, a PE ratio of -215.03 and a beta of 0.33.

Shiseido (OTCMKTS:SSDOY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.44). Shiseido had a positive return on equity of 2.62% and a negative net margin of 1.52%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion.

Shiseido Company Profile

Shiseido Company, Limited engages in the production and sale of cosmetics in Japan and internationally. The company offers fragrances; skincare and body care products; and hair care and styling products, as well as hair color and perm solutions for hair salons. It also conducts restaurant and food, and retail businesses; and operates beauty salons.

