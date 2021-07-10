Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) Given a €179.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €179.00 ($210.59) target price on Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

SAE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays set a €215.00 ($252.94) price target on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Baader Bank set a €185.00 ($217.65) target price on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley set a €230.00 ($270.59) target price on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €108.00 ($127.06) target price on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €205.00 ($241.18) target price on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €199.00 ($234.12).

Shares of ETR SAE opened at €133.90 ($157.53) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 billion and a P/E ratio of -114.84. Shop Apotheke Europe has a 52-week low of €115.40 ($135.76) and a 52-week high of €249.00 ($292.94). The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €156.52.

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Belgium, Austria, Switzerland, the Netherlands, France, and Italy. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products, as well as food supplements. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sevenum, the Netherlands.

