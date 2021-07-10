Shop Apotheke Europe (OTCMKTS:SAEYY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shop Apotheke Europe (OTCMKTS:SAEYY) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SAEYY shares. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company.

OTCMKTS SAEYY opened at $15.49 on Wednesday. Shop Apotheke Europe has a 12 month low of $15.49 and a 12 month high of $29.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.11.

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Belgium, Austria, Switzerland, the Netherlands, France, and Italy. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products, as well as food supplements. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sevenum, the Netherlands.

