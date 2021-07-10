Shore Capital Reiterates Buy Rating for Secure Trust Bank (LON:STB)

Secure Trust Bank (LON:STB)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Secure Trust Bank from GBX 1,575 ($20.58) to GBX 1,758 ($22.97) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th.

Get Secure Trust Bank alerts:

STB stock opened at GBX 1,040 ($13.59) on Thursday. Secure Trust Bank has a twelve month low of GBX 524.93 ($6.86) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,265 ($16.53). The firm has a market capitalization of £193.84 million and a P/E ratio of 12.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,117.85.

Secure Trust Bank PLC provides banking and financial products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates in seven segments: Real Estate Finance, Asset Finance, Commercial Finance, Motor Finance, Retail Finance, Debt Management, and Consumer Mortgages. The Real Estate Finance segment provides loans for residential and commercial investment and development, as well as for mixed development projects.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Secure Trust Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Secure Trust Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.