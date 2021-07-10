Showcase Trading Down 18.8% This Week (SHO)

Showcase (CURRENCY:SHO) traded up 7.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 10th. One Showcase coin can now be bought for about $0.0225 or 0.00000067 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Showcase has traded 18.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Showcase has a market capitalization of $432,757.15 and approximately $153,859.00 worth of Showcase was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002991 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001844 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.18 or 0.00045391 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38.79 or 0.00116003 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.16 or 0.00161942 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33,397.83 or 0.99866310 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002839 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $314.90 or 0.00941614 BTC.

Showcase Profile

Showcase’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,254,818 coins. Showcase’s official Twitter account is @MyShowcase

Showcase Coin Trading

