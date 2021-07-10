Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) Stock Price Down 6.4%

Shares of Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) fell 6.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $70.75 and last traded at $71.24. 3,619 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,377,924 shares. The stock had previously closed at $76.12.

Several research firms have commented on SIG. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Signet Jewelers from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $57.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Signet Jewelers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.80.

Get Signet Jewelers alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.52, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 2.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $67.86.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.96. Signet Jewelers had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 32.21%. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.59) EPS. Signet Jewelers’s revenue for the quarter was up 98.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%.

In other news, insider Mary Elizabeth Finn sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.56, for a total transaction of $241,792.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 46,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,540,137.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Andre Branch acquired 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $73.58 per share, for a total transaction of $198,666.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Signet Jewelers in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Signet Jewelers in the 1st quarter valued at $79,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Signet Jewelers in the 1st quarter valued at $96,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Signet Jewelers in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in Signet Jewelers by 26,850.0% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 2,685 shares during the period. 93.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG)

Signet Jewelers Limited engages in the retail sale of diamond jewelry, watches, and other products. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in malls and off-mall locations primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers, as well as operates online through JamesAllen.com.

Read More: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Signet Jewelers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signet Jewelers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.