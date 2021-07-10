SilverCrest Metals Inc. (TSE:SIL) Receives C$15.55 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of SilverCrest Metals Inc. (TSE:SIL) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$15.55.

SIL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$14.00 price objective on shares of SilverCrest Metals in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on SilverCrest Metals from C$14.50 to C$15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th.

TSE:SIL opened at C$10.49 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 18.12, a current ratio of 18.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.57. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.52 billion and a P/E ratio of -18.15. SilverCrest Metals has a 12 month low of C$9.13 and a 12 month high of C$16.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$11.26.

SilverCrest Metals (TSE:SIL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.05) by C($0.06). Equities research analysts predict that SilverCrest Metals will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

SilverCrest Metals Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling of 1400.96 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

