SilverSun Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNT) Major Shareholder Ault Global Holdings, Inc. Acquires 5,000 Shares

SilverSun Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNT) major shareholder Ault Global Holdings, Inc. purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.38 per share, with a total value of $56,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Ault Global Holdings, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 29th, Ault Global Holdings, Inc. purchased 10,000 shares of SilverSun Technologies stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.86 per share, with a total value of $108,600.00.

On Friday, June 25th, Ault Global Holdings, Inc. acquired 2,000 shares of SilverSun Technologies stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.12 per share, with a total value of $22,240.00.

On Tuesday, June 22nd, Ault Global Holdings, Inc. acquired 29,000 shares of SilverSun Technologies stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.76 per share, with a total value of $283,040.00.

On Wednesday, June 16th, Ault Global Holdings, Inc. acquired 142,000 shares of SilverSun Technologies stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.78 per share, with a total value of $962,760.00.

On Tuesday, June 1st, Ault Global Holdings, Inc. acquired 10,500 shares of SilverSun Technologies stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.81 per share, with a total value of $71,505.00.

On Friday, May 28th, Ault Global Holdings, Inc. acquired 500 shares of SilverSun Technologies stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.89 per share, with a total value of $3,445.00.

On Wednesday, May 19th, Ault Global Holdings, Inc. acquired 3,500 shares of SilverSun Technologies stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.44 per share, with a total value of $22,540.00.

On Thursday, May 13th, Ault Global Holdings, Inc. acquired 1,000 shares of SilverSun Technologies stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.33 per share, with a total value of $6,330.00.

On Tuesday, May 11th, Ault Global Holdings, Inc. purchased 6,000 shares of SilverSun Technologies stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.38 per share, with a total value of $44,280.00.

On Monday, May 3rd, Ault Global Holdings, Inc. purchased 3,000 shares of SilverSun Technologies stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.97 per share, with a total value of $20,910.00.

Shares of SilverSun Technologies stock opened at $10.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.42. SilverSun Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.02 and a 1 year high of $14.87.

SilverSun Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. SilverSun Technologies had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 9.06%. The company had revenue of $10.88 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is an increase from SilverSun Technologies’s previous dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SilverSun Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $109,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in SilverSun Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in SilverSun Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $158,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in SilverSun Technologies by 556.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 3,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in SilverSun Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $83,000. 9.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SilverSun Technologies Company Profile

SilverSun Technologies, Inc operates as a business application, technology, and consulting company. The company resells enterprise resource planning software for the financial accounting requirements, as well as offers training, technical support, and professional services. It also resells warehouse management system software, which controls the movement and storage of materials; and customer relationship management, human capital management, and business intelligence products.

