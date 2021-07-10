Simulations Plus (SLP) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, July 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 11th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $13.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.93 million. Simulations Plus had a return on equity of 9.00% and a net margin of 23.67%. On average, analysts expect Simulations Plus to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Simulations Plus alerts:

SLP opened at $53.31 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.55 and a beta of -0.07. Simulations Plus has a 52 week low of $49.34 and a 52 week high of $90.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $53.95.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 26th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 23rd. Simulations Plus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.86%.

In other news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.54, for a total value of $1,644,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,519,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $309,765,022.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 10,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total value of $573,412.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,471,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $239,673,043.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 48,523 shares of company stock worth $2,939,761. Corporate insiders own 23.24% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Simulations Plus stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,100 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000. 66.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on SLP. Zacks Investment Research lowered Simulations Plus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Craig Hallum cut their price target on Simulations Plus from $81.00 to $74.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.20.

About Simulations Plus

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for mechanistic modeling and simulation, and prediction of properties of molecules utilizing artificial-intelligence- and machine-learning-based technology worldwide. The company offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption, pharmacokinetics (PK), pharmacodynamics, and drug-drug interactions of compounds administered to humans and animals; DDDPlus that simulates in vitro laboratory experiments; and MembranePlus, which simulates laboratory experiments.

Recommended Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Simulations Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simulations Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.