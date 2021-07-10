Sino-Global Shipping America (NASDAQ:SINO) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Sino-Global Shipping America, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SINO) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $2.98. Sino-Global Shipping America shares last traded at $2.94, with a volume of 263,793 shares trading hands.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.58.

Sino-Global Shipping America (NASDAQ:SINO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The transportation company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter. Sino-Global Shipping America had a negative net margin of 211.68% and a negative return on equity of 96.10%. The business had revenue of $0.95 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Sino-Global Shipping America stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Sino-Global Shipping America, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SINO) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 141,707 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $919,000. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.95% of Sino-Global Shipping America at the end of the most recent quarter. 2.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sino-Global Shipping America Company Profile (NASDAQ:SINO)

Sino-Global Shipping America, Ltd. provides shipping and freight logistics integrated solutions in the United States, China, and Hong Kong. Its services include shipping agency services and management services, such as loading/discharging and protective agency services; inland transportation management, and container trucking services.

