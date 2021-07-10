SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SiTime Corporation offers MEMS-based silicon timing system solutions, through a wholly-owned subsidiary of MegaChips Corporation. SiTime Corporation is based in SANTA CLARA, Calif. “

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on SiTime from $150.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on SiTime from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on SiTime from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.83.

SITM opened at $117.67 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -235.34 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.47. SiTime has a 12-month low of $45.04 and a 12-month high of $151.78.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.07. SiTime had a negative return on equity of 5.16% and a negative net margin of 6.04%. The firm had revenue of $35.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that SiTime will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SiTime news, Director Akira Takata sold 3,500 shares of SiTime stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.33, for a total value of $295,155.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Lionel Bonnot sold 3,704 shares of SiTime stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.75, for a total value of $328,730.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 66,236 shares of company stock worth $6,320,772. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SITM. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in SiTime in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in SiTime in the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. Hudock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SiTime during the first quarter worth $136,000. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of SiTime during the first quarter worth $208,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of SiTime during the first quarter worth $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.03% of the company’s stock.

About SiTime

SiTime Corporation provides silicon timing systems in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. It provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. The company's solutions are used in various markets, including enterprise and telecommunications infrastructure, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, and aerospace and defense.

