SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $581.50 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) to report $581.50 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for SkyWest’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $586.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $577.00 million. SkyWest posted sales of $350.04 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 66.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that SkyWest will report full-year sales of $2.59 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.52 billion to $2.73 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $3.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.92 billion to $3.15 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow SkyWest.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $534.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $539.00 million. SkyWest had a negative return on equity of 0.12% and a negative net margin of 0.13%.

Several analysts recently commented on SKYW shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SkyWest from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on SkyWest from $51.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on SkyWest from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st.

SkyWest stock traded up $1.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.76. 269,517 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 347,358. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -610.86 and a beta of 2.05. SkyWest has a fifty-two week low of $25.00 and a fifty-two week high of $61.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.13.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of SkyWest in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of SkyWest in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of SkyWest by 62.1% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 859 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of SkyWest in the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of SkyWest in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. 87.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

