Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $30.58

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (TSE:ZZZ) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$30.58 and traded as low as C$27.80. Sleep Country Canada shares last traded at C$28.28, with a volume of 76,973 shares.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ZZZ shares. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Sleep Country Canada to C$38.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$29.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$37.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$38.14.

Get Sleep Country Canada alerts:

The firm has a market cap of C$1.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$30.47.

Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.23 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$183.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$162.05 million. Analysts anticipate that Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. will post 2.3400001 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. Sleep Country Canada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.73%.

About Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ)

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing mattress and bedding related products in Canada. The company offers a range of mattresses, adjustable lifestyle bases, pillows, duvets, duvet covers, mattress toppers and protectors, pet beds, weighted blankets, throws, sheets, headboards, footboards, frames, mattress and pillow cases, platforms, metal frames, blankets, mattress pads, and other sleep accessories.

Read More: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for Sleep Country Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sleep Country Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.