Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) Receives $129.50 Average PT from Brokerages

Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $129.50.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SNBR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sleep Number from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sleep Number from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th.

Shares of SNBR traded up $3.84 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $108.21. The company had a trading volume of 256,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 484,575. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $109.56. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 17.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.96. Sleep Number has a 52 week low of $42.15 and a 52 week high of $151.44.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $568.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $582.34 million. Sleep Number had a net margin of 8.54% and a negative return on equity of 81.06%. The company’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Sleep Number will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sleep Number news, Director Daniel Alegre sold 12,852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.55, for a total transaction of $1,382,232.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Sleep Number by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 260,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,341,000 after purchasing an additional 57,608 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Sleep Number by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Sleep Number during the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Sleep Number by 513.8% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 23,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,412,000 after purchasing an additional 19,719 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Sleep Number by 87.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 6,939 shares during the period. 92.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sleep Number Company Profile

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides sleep solutions and services in the United States. The company designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, pillows, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name. It also offers adjustable bases under the FlextFit name; temperature-balancing products, including DualTemp layer; SleepIQ Kids k2 beds for kids; and smart beds under the Sleep Number 360 and 360 names.

