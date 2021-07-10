SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) Price Target Raised to $66.00

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) had its price objective raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $60.00 to $66.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on SGH. TheStreet raised shares of SMART Global from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of SMART Global from $55.00 to $62.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SMART Global from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of SMART Global in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued an overweight rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of SMART Global from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SMART Global currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $65.43.

Shares of SMART Global stock opened at $50.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.56. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 164.48 and a beta of 0.94. SMART Global has a 12 month low of $23.54 and a 12 month high of $58.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 5th. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $437.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $415.48 million. SMART Global had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 25.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that SMART Global will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Jack A. Pacheco sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total value of $338,700.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 98,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,455,124.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Lake (Offshore) Aiv Gp Silver sold 2,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $101,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,015,373 shares of company stock worth $101,689,172 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in SMART Global by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 30,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in SMART Global by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its holdings in SMART Global by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 11,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in SMART Global by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 22,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in SMART Global by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 16,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter.

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures electronic products focused in memory and computing technology areas. It offers dynamic random access memory (DRAM) modules for desktops, notebooks, and servers; and embedded and removable flash memory products; and flash component products, such as embedded multimedia controllers, and embedded and removal products in USB, CompactFlash and SD/microSD card configurations.

