SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

SGH has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of SMART Global in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set an overweight rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of SMART Global from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of SMART Global from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SMART Global from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of SMART Global from $62.50 to $66.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $65.43.

Shares of SMART Global stock opened at $50.99 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 164.48 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.56. SMART Global has a fifty-two week low of $23.54 and a fifty-two week high of $58.39.

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 5th. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $437.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $415.48 million. SMART Global had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 25.39%. The business’s revenue was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that SMART Global will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Lake (Offshore) Aiv Gp Silver sold 2,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $101,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jack A. Pacheco sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.96, for a total transaction of $329,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 98,652 shares in the company, valued at $4,336,741.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,015,373 shares of company stock worth $101,689,172. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in SMART Global by 2,724.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in SMART Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in SMART Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $134,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in SMART Global by 274.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudent Man Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SMART Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $207,000.

About SMART Global

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures electronic products focused in memory and computing technology areas. It offers dynamic random access memory (DRAM) modules for desktops, notebooks, and servers; and embedded and removable flash memory products; and flash component products, such as embedded multimedia controllers, and embedded and removal products in USB, CompactFlash and SD/microSD card configurations.

