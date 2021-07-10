SmartCash Market Cap Achieves $7.85 Million (SMART)

SmartCash (CURRENCY:SMART) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 10th. One SmartCash coin can now be bought for about $0.0055 or 0.00000017 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SmartCash has a total market capitalization of $7.85 million and approximately $283,602.00 worth of SmartCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, SmartCash has traded down 8.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,310.83 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,095.38 or 0.06290393 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000634 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $490.85 or 0.01473552 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $132.25 or 0.00397005 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $48.73 or 0.00146276 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $208.46 or 0.00625803 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00008553 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $138.86 or 0.00416874 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $107.33 or 0.00322193 BTC.

About SmartCash

SMART is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Keccak hashing algorithm. It launched on July 11th, 2017. SmartCash’s total supply is 2,014,903,577 coins and its circulating supply is 1,413,859,298 coins. SmartCash’s official website is smartcash.cc . The Reddit community for SmartCash is /r/smartcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SmartCash’s official Twitter account is @scashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . SmartCash’s official message board is forum.smartcash.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “SmartCash is a community governance, cooperation & growth focused cryptocurrency based on the Keccak algorithm. The team uses 80% of the block reward to fund not only the community projects, but also the growth & development of SmartCash. “

Buying and Selling SmartCash

