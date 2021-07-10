Smartshare (SSP) Hits Market Capitalization of $635,092.60

Smartshare (CURRENCY:SSP) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 10th. One Smartshare coin can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Smartshare has traded down 11.9% against the U.S. dollar. Smartshare has a total market capitalization of $635,092.60 and $13,619.00 worth of Smartshare was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Smartshare alerts:

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.92 or 0.00032716 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002997 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.54 or 0.00031571 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000047 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000083 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

About Smartshare

Smartshare (SSP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 2nd, 2018. Smartshare’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,639,918,911 coins. Smartshare’s official website is smartshare.vip/# . Smartshare’s official Twitter account is @Smartshare_vip and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Smartshare subverts the existing IoT industry-centric trading platform through blockchain technology and uses SSP token to realize the quantification and value circulation of the terminals and data in the platform to enhance the ecological value of the IoT. Meanwhile, as an IoT industry value chain, Smartshare combines various scenarios of the Internet of Things industry for in-depth coverage and applications, and applies blockchain technology to more new businesses. The official Smartshare ticker is “SSP” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “SMARTS” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Smartshare Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smartshare directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Smartshare should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Smartshare using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Smartshare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Smartshare and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.