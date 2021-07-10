Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $964.09 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) will announce sales of $964.09 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Snap-on’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.01 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $888.00 million. Snap-on reported sales of $724.30 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Snap-on will report full-year sales of $4.01 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.89 billion to $4.12 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $4.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.95 billion to $4.28 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Snap-on.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $929.86 million. Snap-on had a return on equity of 18.44% and a net margin of 18.13%. Snap-on’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.60 earnings per share.

SNA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Snap-on from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $232.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of Snap-on from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Snap-on from $230.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $197.50.

Shares of NYSE:SNA traded up $3.90 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $227.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 321,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 474,644. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $12.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $239.07. Snap-on has a 12 month low of $129.42 and a 12 month high of $259.99.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a $1.23 dividend. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.30%.

In other Snap-on news, VP Iain Boyd sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.04, for a total transaction of $2,490,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Richard Thomas Miller sold 2,250 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.43, for a total transaction of $538,717.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 59,921 shares of company stock worth $14,450,036. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Snap-on by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,337,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,827,000 after purchasing an additional 55,911 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Snap-on by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,078,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,523,000 after buying an additional 72,784 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Snap-on by 0.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,072,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,028,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Snap-on by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 904,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,788,000 after buying an additional 69,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Snap-on by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 642,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,324,000 after buying an additional 132,579 shares in the last quarter. 86.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

