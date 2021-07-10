SnowGem (XSG) Price Down 13.2% This Week

SnowGem (CURRENCY:XSG) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 10th. In the last week, SnowGem has traded down 13.2% against the US dollar. One SnowGem coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC on popular exchanges including STEX, Graviex and Mercatox. SnowGem has a market capitalization of $1.36 million and approximately $45,383.00 worth of SnowGem was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Beam (BEAM) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001357 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00002112 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded down 61.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded up 58.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000039 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded 71% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000010 BTC.

About SnowGem

XSG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. SnowGem’s total supply is 30,907,160 coins and its circulating supply is 30,830,068 coins. SnowGem’s official Twitter account is @snowgemofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SnowGem is snowgem.org. The Reddit community for SnowGem is /r/SnowGem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Snowgem is a Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

SnowGem Coin Trading

SnowGem can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, Graviex and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnowGem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SnowGem should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SnowGem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

