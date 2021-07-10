SnowSwap (SNOW) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $63,106.00

SnowSwap (CURRENCY:SNOW) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 9th. SnowSwap has a market cap of $2.27 million and $63,106.00 worth of SnowSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SnowSwap coin can currently be bought for approximately $7.08 or 0.00020993 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, SnowSwap has traded 31.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002963 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001864 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.35 or 0.00045507 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.28 or 0.00116421 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.77 or 0.00162345 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33,836.37 or 1.00292143 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002851 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $315.61 or 0.00935478 BTC.

SnowSwap Profile

SnowSwap’s launch date was October 8th, 2020. SnowSwap’s total supply is 500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 320,305 coins. SnowSwap’s official Twitter account is @snow_swap . The Reddit community for SnowSwap is https://reddit.com/r/Snowswap

According to CryptoCompare, “SnowSwap is a new platform where users can swap between various Yearn yVault tokens. SnowSwap is designed for low slippage stablecoin swaps and is based on Curve’s AMM. “

SnowSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnowSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SnowSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SnowSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

