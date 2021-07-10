Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.15.

SHC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays lowered their target price on Sotera Health from $35.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sotera Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Sotera Health in a report on Tuesday, May 25th.

Get Sotera Health alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blackstone Group Inc. lifted its position in Sotera Health by 18.6% in the first quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. now owns 830,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,723,000 after purchasing an additional 130,260 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Sotera Health in the first quarter worth approximately $241,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Sotera Health by 27,071.6% in the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,793,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786,724 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sotera Health by 888.3% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 391,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,766,000 after acquiring an additional 351,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sotera Health during the 1st quarter valued at $225,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SHC traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.06. 317,629 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,217,506. The company has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion and a PE ratio of 63.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.05. Sotera Health has a one year low of $21.21 and a one year high of $30.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02.

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $212.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.38 million. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Sotera Health will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sotera Health

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services to the medical device, pharmaceutical, and food products industries in the Americas, Europe and Asia. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; Nelson Labs comprise microbiological and analytical chemistry testing; and advisory services for medical device and biopharmaceutical industries.

Featured Article: What Is An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)?

Receive News & Ratings for Sotera Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sotera Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.