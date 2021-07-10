Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) Trading Up 3.2%

Shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) were up 3.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $3.55 and last traded at $3.54. Approximately 25,884 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,990,081 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.43.

Separately, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.75.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.67. The stock has a market cap of $570.17 million, a PE ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 2.22.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.08. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Spectrum Pharmaceuticals news, Director Seth H. Z. Fischer sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.24, for a total value of $50,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 46,777 shares in the company, valued at $198,334.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 24,571 shares of company stock valued at $98,682 in the last 90 days. 4.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPPI. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 108,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 57,273 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 13,476 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,515,338 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,168,000 after buying an additional 14,652 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 653,306 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,228,000 after buying an additional 13,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 492,479 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,679,000 after buying an additional 65,256 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.61% of the company’s stock.

About Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI)

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes oncology and hematology drug products. The company's products under development include ROLONTIS, a novel long-acting granulocyte colony-stimulating factor for chemotherapy-induced neutropenia; Poziotinib, a novel irreversible tyrosine kinase inhibitor for non-small cell lung cancer tumors with various mutations; and Anti-CD20-IFNa, an antibody-interferon fusion molecule directed against CD20 that is in Phase I development for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, including diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

