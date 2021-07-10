St. James’s Place (LON:STJ) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

St. James’s Place plc (LON:STJ) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 1,518 ($19.83). St. James’s Place shares last traded at GBX 1,518 ($19.83), with a volume of 621,816 shares traded.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on STJ shares. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,500 ($19.60) price target on shares of St. James’s Place in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Shore Capital reissued an “under review” rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of St. James’s Place to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from GBX 1,440 ($18.81) to GBX 1,620 ($21.17) in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,500 ($19.60) price objective on shares of St. James’s Place in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, HSBC lowered St. James’s Place to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from GBX 1,375 ($17.96) to GBX 1,525 ($19.92) in a report on Monday, June 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,290 ($16.85).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.81, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,428.28. The company has a market cap of £8.19 billion and a PE ratio of 31.23.

In other news, insider Andrew Croft purchased 987 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 911 ($11.90) per share, with a total value of £8,991.57 ($11,747.54).

St. James’s Place Company Profile (LON:STJ)

St. James's Place plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income market across the globe. The firm was formerly known as St. James's Place Capital plc. St.

