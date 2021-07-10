STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $43.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “STAG Industrial, Inc. operates as a real estate company focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of single-tenant industrial properties throughout the United States. STAG Industrial, Inc. is based in United States. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of STAG Industrial from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of STAG Industrial from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of STAG Industrial from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. STAG Industrial currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $36.33.

STAG stock opened at $39.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. STAG Industrial has a twelve month low of $28.42 and a twelve month high of $39.66. The company has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a PE ratio of 37.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.02.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $134.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.82 million. STAG Industrial had a return on equity of 6.48% and a net margin of 32.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that STAG Industrial will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.1208 dividend. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.72%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Surevest LLC purchased a new stake in STAG Industrial in the first quarter worth about $1,279,000. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 5.6% during the first quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 299,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,053,000 after buying an additional 15,930 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 11.7% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 55,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after buying an additional 5,781 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial during the fourth quarter valued at about $10,414,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 3.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 645,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,415,000 after buying an additional 23,594 shares during the last quarter. 85.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.

