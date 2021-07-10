Stagecoach Group plc (LON:SGC) Receives GBX 95.67 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Stagecoach Group plc (LON:SGC) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 95.67 ($1.25).

SGC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Stagecoach Group from GBX 110 ($1.44) to GBX 124 ($1.62) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Stagecoach Group from GBX 120 ($1.57) to GBX 115 ($1.50) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 125 ($1.63) price objective on shares of Stagecoach Group in a research report on Thursday, July 1st.

In related news, insider Brian Souter sold 133,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 94 ($1.23), for a total transaction of £125,640.40 ($164,149.99).

LON SGC opened at GBX 81.45 ($1.06) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,516.89, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 86.69. Stagecoach Group has a 1 year low of GBX 32.28 ($0.42) and a 1 year high of GBX 110.90 ($1.45). The company has a market capitalization of £448.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.58.

Stagecoach Group Company Profile

Stagecoach Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides public transportation services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: UK Bus (Regional Operations), UK Bus (London), and UK Rail. The company offers bus, coach, rail, and tram services. It operates city buses primarily in Liverpool, Newcastle, Hull, Manchester, Oxford, Sheffield, Cambridge, and Exeter through a fleet of approximately 7,100 buses and coaches; inter-urban services linking major towns within its regional operating areas, as well as megabus.com, an inter-city coach service; and buses from 10 depots with a fleet of approximately 1,150 buses serving routes in and around east and south-east London.

