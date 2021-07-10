StakedZEN Price Down 1.6% Over Last 7 Days (STZEN)

StakedZEN (CURRENCY:STZEN) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 9th. One StakedZEN coin can currently be bought for approximately $58.79 or 0.00174038 BTC on exchanges. StakedZEN has a market cap of $1.80 million and approximately $1,128.00 worth of StakedZEN was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, StakedZEN has traded 1.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002959 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001869 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.46 or 0.00045776 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.46 or 0.00116821 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.95 or 0.00162659 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33,731.94 or 0.99856650 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002848 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $315.65 or 0.00934425 BTC.

About StakedZEN

StakedZEN’s total supply is 30,665 coins. StakedZEN’s official Twitter account is @stakedzen

Buying and Selling StakedZEN

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as StakedZEN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade StakedZEN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy StakedZEN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

