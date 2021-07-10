Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) Earns Hold Rating from BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets reiterated their hold rating on shares of Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a $68.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock.

STLD has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating and set a $107.00 price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $66.70.

Shares of STLD stock opened at $61.50 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Steel Dynamics has a 1 year low of $24.49 and a 1 year high of $66.88. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.80. The firm has a market cap of $12.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.45.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The basic materials company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.12. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 20.46%. The firm had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Steel Dynamics will post 12.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.62%.

Steel Dynamics announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, July 6th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to buy up to 7.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Steel Dynamics news, Director Keith E. Busse sold 71,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total value of $4,659,206.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 955,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,125,417.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Keith E. Busse sold 178,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.16, for a total transaction of $11,266,165.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 955,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,320,389.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 294,085 shares of company stock valued at $18,528,260 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 15,177 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $770,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 7,182 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 60,654 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,079,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,931 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. 79.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot and cold roll, and coated steel products; structural flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and other engineered round steel bars.

